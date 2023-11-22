Kangpokpi road tragedy: JAC demands CM's intervention for justice to victims

Imphal: A Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in response to a road accident caused by reckless driving that claimed the lives of two individuals and injured two others in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, wrote to chief minister N Biren Singh demanding justice to be delivered to the victims in three-day’s time.

The committee submitted a memorandum to the chief minister. The JAC and the family members of the victims made a five-charter demands.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

They sought the immediate arrest of the accused, Bishawajit Dey (the owner of the truck). They also demanded the government to provide appoint the son of one deceased Amangliu Pamai who was a Primary Teacher, TADC, under die-in-harness Scheme.

The also demanded ex-gratia of the two deceased and to reimburse the entire medical treatment expenditure incurred for one of the deceased. They also sought compensation for the damaged Bolero on which the victims were travelling.

While urging CM Biren to take up necessary steps in order to fulfil the demands within three days, the JAC also warned of resorting to any democratic form of agitations in case of failure to address the issue within the stipulated time.

Notably, the JAC was formed on Monday during an emergency held at Namdilong in Imphal West with Lavner Chawang as the convenor along with 12 members in order to fight until is delivered to the victim’s family.

According to the JAC, the unfortunate incident took place on November 15 at Laikot along NH-2 in Kangpokpi district when a bolero carrying four family members was hit by a goods carrier truck due to “drunk, rash and negligent driving” on the part of the truck driver.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The tragic road accident killed Z Asongbou,(43) and his wife Amangliu Pamai (44). Their children Joshibou Zuinamai (22) and Pousanwibou Zuinamai (21) suffered severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Raj Medicity although out of danger, informed JAC convenor Chawang.

Pousanwibou is a graduate while his brother Joshibou is currently pursuing bachelor’s degree at DM College of Arts in Imphal.

The goods truck involved in the accident is owned by one Biswajit Dey, registered in Kamrup, Assam.

Despite several attempts made by the police and victim’s family in order to settle the matter amicably, the culprit, the owner of the truck gave no response even after seven days which compelled to form the JAC, it said.

Also Read | Manipur: CM discusses border fencing with BRO amid continued crisis

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









