Manipur: Governor inaugurates 15-day workshop on Sanamahism

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey inaugurated the demonstration-cum-performance classes of a 15-day workshop on ‘rites-de-passage” of Sanamahism at Lainingthou Sanamahi Sanglen in Imphal on Monday.
Upon her arrival at the temple, Governor Uikey was accorded a ritual reception by Amaiba, Pena and Amaibi Loisang with a traditional Guard of Honour by Kabui Loisang.
To mark the occasion, Governor Uikey offered prayer to Goddess Ima Leimarel Shidabi and Supreme Lord Lainingthou Sanamahi and also planted a tree sapling at the site of the sacred pond.
She also witnessed the traditional method of extraction of sacred fire (Meiba Chingba/Mairapmei) by the Kabui community.
Addressing the gathering, the Governor expressed her pride in the unique and beautiful culture, religion and tradition of Manipur and said she has not come across such cultural richness elsewhere. The Governor also urged the people to hold on to their roots and further promote to people all over the world.
The Governor was informed that the Sanamahi religion has a tradition of worshipping ancestors. She stated that the rituals of any community are a mirror of the community’s religious beliefs. She continued that rites of the Sanamahi religion – Pokpa (birth), Luhongba (marriage), and Korou Nongaba (death) rites reflect the religious philosophy of Meitei Sanamahi.
She lauded Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Board and Manipur Cultural University for organising workshops on the rites of the Sanamahi religion in 2022 to bring awareness about the rich cultural heritage of the state among all the members of the community.
The workshop has been organised for individuals across all age groups so that people interested in knowing the Manipuri culture can participate in it.
Governor Uikey also appealed to all for their cooperation in establishing the spirit of peace, harmony, brotherhood and love in the state.
Meanwhile, the Governor also urged all not to believe in any kind of rumour and instead cooperate with the administration and security forces and help make the state as prosperous and peaceful as before.
Governor Uikey also took part in the Meira Thougal (Evening Lighting Prayer). Vidyapati Senjam, Vice President, Sanamahi Temple Board and Prof. P. Gunindro, Vice Chancellor, Manipur University of Culture also graced the occasion as President and Guest of Honour respectively.
