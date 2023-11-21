Manipur: CM discusses border fencing with BRO amid continued crisis

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assessed the progress of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border on Monday during a meeting with PKH Singh, the Additional Director General of Border Roads (East) in Imphal.

During the meeting, CM Biren Singh expressed satisfaction with the ongoing border fencing work and its effectiveness in safeguarding the state from external threats.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Taking to X, CM Biren Singh said “Shri PKH Singh, Additional Director General Border Roads (East) called on me at my residential office today. Had a fruitful discussion on the progress of development and roadways construction in the state for an improved connectivity and overall growth in various sectors.”

Shri PKH Singh, Additional Director General Border Roads (East) called on me at my residential office today.



Had a fruitful discussion on the progress of development and roadways construction in the state for an improved connectivity and overall growth in various sectors.… pic.twitter.com/BitCCzKGio — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 20, 2023

The chief minister also shared his contentment with the advancements in the border fencing activities, emphasising their crucial role in protecting the state from diverse external threats.

Manipur’s unrest, ongoing since May 3, enters its seventh month, with the government attributing the situation to illegal migrants from Myanmar. In September, CM Biren Singh discussed plans for 70 km of additional border fencing with Border Roads Organisation officials.

CM Biren Singh highlighted the urgency of safeguarding porous borders due to the rise in illegal immigration and drug smuggling from Myanmar.

Manipur plans to fortify 100 km of its 400 km border with Myanmar using an advanced fencing system to boost surveillance, deter infiltration, and prevent smuggling, including drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Deposited Rs 5 cr for survivors of sexual assault, other crimes: Manipur govt

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









