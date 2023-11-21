Kuki body says death of 2 innocent Kuki-Zo must serve as a 'wake-up call to the GoI'

Kangpokpi: The Kuki Inpi, Manipur, said the brutal killing of the two innocent Kuki-Zo in an ambush by valley-based insurgent groups must serve as a wake-up call to the Government of India to genuinely look into the fate of the Kuki-Zo people under the state government.

Janghaolun Haokip, Information, and Publicity Secretary of KIM said it is “extremely disquieting that despite the Government’s earnest call for peace, the valley-based insurgent groups continue to terrorise the Kuki-Zo people, resulting in two more Kuki-Zo individuals killed in an ambush.”

The relentless attacks and barbaric killings of the Kuki-Zo people by Valley-based insurgent groups (VBIGs) are indescribable and displayed their intense hatred and unrelenting attitude and state-sponsored ethnic cleansing of the Kuki-Zo people that has claimed the lives of over 152 Kuki-Zo people, with 300-plus villages destroyed; more than 7000 houses torched, and more than 40,000 Kuki-Zo people displaced from their homes and hearth, he added.

“It is beyond doubt that the Manipur State Government has grievously tempered the law and order to fit the Meitei agenda to wipe out the indigenous Kuki-Zo people”, he said.

He also said it is pertinent for the central government to recognise that the pillars of democracy in Manipur state are completely compromised.

“The agonising death of the two Kuki-Zo individuals must serve as a wake-up call to the government of India to genuinely look into the fate of the Kuki-Zo people under the Meitei State Government”, he asserted.

