Deposited Rs 5 cr for survivors of sexual assault, other crimes: Manipur govt

The Manipur Government on Monday notified the Supreme Court through an affidavit that it had placed Rs 5 crore into a designated bank account to provide compensation to women survivors of sexual assault and other crimes, starting from May 3, which coincided with the outbreak of ethnic violence.

However, the affidavit submitted on November 20 didn’t mention the number of compensated women. In September, the court directed the state government to identify all religious structures. The ethnic conflict between Kuki-Zo and Meitei people has caused at least 180 fatalities since May 3.

In August, the state reported to the court that the CBI was investigating 20 cases related to crimes against women. Following court instructions, Manipur announced an enhanced compensation scheme in September, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The state submitted a ‘short affidavit’ to the court, outlining measures for identifying religious buildings across 16 districts, affected by violence since May 3.

Due to circumstances, inspections in Noney and Senapati districts couldn’t be carried out. The affidavit confirms the dispatch of directives for identifying all religious buildings, whether intact or vandalised. In August, around 386 religious institutions from both communities had suffered damage, with further assessment ongoing.

