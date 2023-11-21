Deposited Rs 5 cr for survivors of sexual assault, other crimes: Manipur govt

The Manipur Government on Monday notified the Supreme Court through an affidavit that it had placed Rs 5 crore into a designated bank account to provide compensation to women survivors of sexual assault and other crimes, starting from May 3, which coincided with the outbreak of ethnic violence.
However, the affidavit submitted on November 20 didn’t mention the number of compensated women. In September, the court directed the state government to identify all religious structures. The ethnic conflict between Kuki-Zo and Meitei people has caused at least 180 fatalities since May 3.
In August, the state reported to the court that the CBI was investigating 20 cases related to crimes against women. Following court instructions, Manipur announced an enhanced compensation scheme in September, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The state submitted a ‘short affidavit’ to the court, outlining measures for identifying religious buildings across 16 districts, affected by violence since May 3.
Due to circumstances, inspections in Noney and Senapati districts couldn’t be carried out. The affidavit confirms the dispatch of directives for identifying all religious buildings, whether intact or vandalised. In August, around 386 religious institutions from both communities had suffered damage, with further assessment ongoing.
Also Read | Kuki body says death of 2 innocent Kuki-Zo must serve as a ‘wake-up call to the GoI’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram elections: CS begins preparing for swearing-in ceremony
- Deposited Rs 5 cr for survivors of sexual assault, other crimes: Manipur govt
- Meghalaya: Athletes, corporate execs join IIM’s networking event in Shillong
- Assam: Rising Sun Water Festival culminates at Deepor Beel
- Drugs seized along Nagaland-Manipur border; 1 held
- Kuki body says death of 2 innocent Kuki-Zo must serve as a ‘wake-up call to the GoI’