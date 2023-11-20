Manipur: Total shutdown in Kangpokpi after brutal murder of two tribals

Kangpokpi: The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), one of the major Kuki-Zo organisations, on Monday agreed to a complete shutdown in Kangpokpi district following the murder of two Kuki-Zo villagers.

According to COTU, the two Kuki-Zo villagers were brutally killed in an ambush around 9:30 am. The deceased were identified as Hanminlen Vaiphei, s/o Luntinlal Vaiphei of Mission Veng, Leimakhong and Thangminlun Hangshing, s/o Lunkhongam Hangshing of Khunkho village.

“The Committee unanimously declares an emergency shutdown in Kangpokpi district to convey to the Union Government that we are no longer safe under the partisan government. The meeting calls for an early materialisation of the demand for a separate administration from Manipur,” COTU stated.

Media persons, people working with emergency services and COTU units will be exempt from the shutdown.

The Committee also said such incidents could have been avoided if the Home Minister had paid heed to the repeated appeals of the Kuki-Zo community.

The Union Home Ministry must take into account the continuous attacks and that political separation is the only option left now, it added.

