Manipur: Total shutdown in Kangpokpi after brutal murder of two tribals

Kangpokpi: The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), one of the major Kuki-Zo organisations, on Monday agreed to a complete shutdown in Kangpokpi district following the murder of two Kuki-Zo villagers.
According to COTU, the two Kuki-Zo villagers were brutally killed in an ambush around 9:30 am. The deceased were identified as Hanminlen Vaiphei, s/o Luntinlal Vaiphei of Mission Veng, Leimakhong and Thangminlun Hangshing, s/o Lunkhongam Hangshing of Khunkho village.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The Committee unanimously declares an emergency shutdown in Kangpokpi district to convey to the Union Government that we are no longer safe under the partisan government. The meeting calls for an early materialisation of the demand for a separate administration from Manipur,” COTU stated.
Media persons, people working with emergency services and COTU units will be exempt from the shutdown.
The Committee also said such incidents could have been avoided if the Home Minister had paid heed to the repeated appeals of the Kuki-Zo community.
The Union Home Ministry must take into account the continuous attacks and that political separation is the only option left now, it added.
Also Read | Imphal: Did Indian Air Force send Rafale jets to track UFO?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Over 30 designers join 6th edition of NEIFW at Koro Happa River Island
- Manipur: Total shutdown in Kangpokpi after brutal murder of two tribals
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 20
- Tripura: LGBTQ activists ask for awareness on sexuality at school level
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 20
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Sports Betting Industry