Imphal: The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, took to his X account to announce the publication of the Constitution of India in Meetei Mayek script.
In a statement shared on his social media platform, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his elation, stating, “I am extremely elated to know that the Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Government of Manipur is publishing the diglot edition (English-Manipuri) of the Constitution of India, and this edition in Manipuri Meetei Mayek Script.”
Singh highlighted the significance of the Constitution of India, describing it as the supreme law of the country that delineates fundamental rights, directive principles, and fundamental duties of citizens. He underscored that the document codifies the political structure, procedures, power, and functions of government institutions, proudly noting that it is the longest-written constitution in the world.
Despite 73 years since the Constitution’s inception, Singh acknowledged that many of its tenets have remained beyond the knowledge of the common man due to its unavailability in local languages. The publication, inclusive of amendments up to the 105th Amendment, holds great importance, particularly in the Meetei Mayek script, he wrote. Singh expressed confidence that this edition will become an invaluable asset for the entire state, marking an essential landmark in the history of Manipur.
The Chief Minister concluded, “Its publication will be an important landmark in the history of the State of Manipur,” signifying the cultural and linguistic inclusivity achieved through this momentous endeavor.
