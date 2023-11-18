Manipur: Minister Nemcha Kipgen launches 2nd phase of monetary aid for IDPs

Kangpokpi: Manipur’s Textiles, Commerce & Industry, and Cooperation Minister, Nemcha Kipgen launched the second phase of the distribution of a one-time financial aid to the Internally Displaced Persons in Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency on Friday.
The Minister launched the distribution of a one-time financial aid at Mandap Relief Camp in Kangpokpi town in the presence of N Shonkhongam Baite, MCS, Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi and other concerned department officials.
The Minister, who is also one of the seniormost BJP legislators in Manipur handed over the second one-time financial aid of Rs 1000 per head to all the inmates of Mandap Relief Camps in Kangpokpi town where there are 285 Internally Displaced Persons.
The Minister distributed the first one-time financial assistance of the same amount to the inmates at the same relief camp on July 8.
The Minister said that the financial assistance was aimed at providing the displaced people some assistance to purchase clothing and personal belongings as winter has arrived in the state.
The Minister while motivating the Internally Displaced Persons at the relief camp, assured to ensure their basic needs.
The inmates thanked the central government, the Minister, and the district administration for their concern and love for them by providing financial assistance for the second time.
