Manipur: 10 oppn parties meet Guv; seek meeting with PM

Imphal: A delegation of 10-opposition parties of Manipur led by Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Friday called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan seeking restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

Congress party senior leader was accompanied by former deputy CM Gaikhangam, K Meghachandra, President, MPCC, Dr Nimaichand Luwang of JD(U). Representatives of AAP, AIFB, AITC, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, RSP, SS (UBT) were also present at the meeting.

The team submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding immediate initiation for a peace talk between the two communities in order to achieve a durable solution to the ethnic conflict.

The team said that without the intervention of the Centre, especially of the Prime Minister, peace cannot be restored in the state. They observed that the Governor, as a guardian of the state, should approach the Prime Minister for initiating a dialogue process with the conflicting communities.

The delegation of the 10 Opposition parties also requested the Governor to facilitate a meeting of all political parties in Manipur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a solution to the conflict under his leadership and guidance.

The team also thanked the Governor for her efforts for extending possible assistance to the violence affected people living in relief camps.

Meanwhile, Governor Uikey while listening to the concerns put up by the leaders of the political parties assured to take steps to ensure a dialogue process with the two communities for bringing back peace and normalcy in the state.

The governor further said that every possible step for initiating dialogue process will be taken up and that she will pursue with the Prime Minister to initiate talks with all political parties in the state.

Stating that she is in touch with the Central leaders, Governor also said she has submitted reports about the unrest and urged to take steps to end it.

