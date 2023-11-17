Manipur: ITLF clarifies on establishing Kuki-Zo governing body

Churachandpur: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Friday shared its plans to establish a governing body for Kuki-Zo people in Manipur amid their demand for a separate administration.
Clarifying media reports on ITLF’s declaration of a self-rule or self-government, its spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said that so many Kuki-Zo bloods have flowed, and the people are chased out of Imphal valley as the ethnic conflict began in the state in May this year.
“Considering all these, we need to think about our welfare. We need to start our own governing body as our demand for separate administration will take time,” said Vualzong.
He further said that the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, who are part of the N Biren-led government, and those government officers from the community cannot work in Imphal after the crisis for fear of their lives.
Elaborating on the plans for a self-governing body, the ILTF leader also said the Kuki-Zo people cannot stand still while waiting for the Center for a solution.
We want our 10 MLAs and government officers to start working in the hill district headquarters for the welfare of the people, added Vualzong.
“This is what we mean by self-governance or self-rule,” he said.
Following the reports of self-rule declared by the tribal forum during the mass rally held in Churachandpur on Wednesday, the state government strongly condemned the statement of ITLF, stating that ‘it aimed to vitiating and disturbing the law and order situation in the state’.
As informed by law and education minister Th Basanta Kumar, an appropriate legal action is being initiated against the ITLF and the persons concerned.
Also Read | ITLF statement on ‘self-government’ has no legal or constitutional basis: Manipur govt
