ITLF statement on ‘self-government’ has no legal or constitutional basis: Manipur govt

Imphal: The Manipur government on Thursday condemned the statement from a leader of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) declaring a ‘self-administration’ in the Kuki-Zo-dominated areas.
The government said the statement had ‘no legal or constitutional basis’.
Speaking to media persons, law and education minister Th Basanta Kumar Singh said the statement appeared to be “motivated and aimed to violate and disturb the law and order situation in the state”.
A meeting of the ruling legislators was held and unanimously condemned the statement of ITLF in the strongest terms and the government would initiate appropriate legal action against the ITLF and the persons concerned, the minister added.
This latest development comes a day after the ITLF warned of setting up ‘self-government’ in the areas dominated by the Kuki-Zo community.
Speaking to media persons on the sideline at the rally held in Churachandpur district, ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing stated that if their demands (separate administration from Manipur government) are not met within two weeks, the group would set up a self-governed administration, irrespective of whether the Centre recognised it or not.
Since the outbreak of communal violence in Manipur on May 3, the Kuki-Zo community are pushing their demands for separate administration to the Union government.
The over six-month-long unrest in Manipur has already claimed over 180 precious lives and displaced more than 60,000 persons.
