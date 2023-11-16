Manipur: Properties worth over Rs 1 crore lost to massive fire in Imphal West

Imphal: A massive fire erupted in the early hours of Wednesday, engulfing two government quarters in Lamphelphat, Imphal West. An official reported that the combined value of the two quarters and the properties lost exceeded Rs 1 crore.
According to an official report, around 1:20 am, two quarters located at All India Staff Quarter, Lamphelphat, caught fire, suspected to have emerged from an electrical short circuit.
The two quarters, one unoccupied and the other allotted to Vareichon Aaiso Shimray (project officer, DRDA) of Ukhrul Khamasom, were completely burnt to ashes. The estimated value of the two quarters is about Rs 56 lakh. Meanwhile, the lost properties belonging to Shimray are estimated to be about Rs 48 lakh, according to the official.
No casualties were reported from the incident.
According to sources, by the time fire brigade personnel reached the spot, major damage to the properties had already occurred.
Sources also informed that at the time of the incident, only one family member of Shimray was sleeping, and fortunately, he escaped unhurt.
