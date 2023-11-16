Manipur: Militants plant IED, ambush Assam Rifles in Tengnoupal

Imphal: Troops of the Assam Rifles were reportedly ambushed by armed militants in Saibol area in Tengnoupal district, Manipur, on Thursday morning.

As per sources report, the militants plated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to ambush the troops. The incident occurred when troops of 20 Assam Rifles were conducting a regular patrol at around 9:30 am.

Sources said that the ambushed was suspected to be the handiwork of well-trained cadres of the armed militants.

The militants had initially planted a low intensity IED, followed by heavy firing from militants. However, no injuries of security forces were reported as they were travelling in a mine protected vehicle.

On October 31, suspected militants ambushed the convoy of Manipur police near Sinam Khul along Imphal-Moreh National Highway-102 in Tengnoupal district, injuring three cops.

The police team were on the way for reinforcement after a sub-divisional police officer was shot dead by a sniper in border town Moreh when the ambush took place.

