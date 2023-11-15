Manipur: Products made by displaced persons in Thoubal district generate over Rs 1.3 lakh

Thoubal: A one-day sales event featuring products prepared by the inmates of the relief camps in Thoubal district was held on Tuesday at the Counting Hall, DC Office Complex in Thoubal district. The one-day event was organised by District Administration, Thoubal.

Since the outbreak of violence on May 3, the district administration has initiated various income-generating programs for the inmates by organising training sessions on candle-making, incense-stick making, and kauna craft products, among others.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Yumnam Robita Devi, Director of Trade, Commerce, and Industries, stated that the inmates would be invited to the Khadi Mela from the department side. She mentioned that the inmates could approach the District Administration to help avail various credit link subsidy schemes.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal, Ahanthem Subhash Singh, stated that initially, 15 relief camps were set up for internally displaced persons. Currently, three camps remain at Kodompokpi Sports Complex, Rice Research Centre (Khangabok-Wangbal), and Lamding Higher Secondary School, accommodating approximately 1,270 inmates displaced from Tengnoupal, Moreh, Churachandpur, Serou, Sungu, and other areas.

Despite the state government providing all necessary assistance to the displaced persons, the district administration felt that they should be imparted skill development training, he said.

The deputy commissioner also thanked Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) for their contribution in providing various skill development training, while urging the gathering to buy soft toys made by Eramdam Ningol Sanglen (Open Shelter for Girls) run by RVS, Wangbal.

Regarding the kouna products made by the inmates, the Manipur State Livelihood Mission (MSRLM) provided invaluable techniques like beautification training, thereby increasing the aesthetic value of all the kouna products. The training programme was conducted for the inmates in association with an NGO namely ODES to help generate a regular source of income, he added.

He further said that the district administration initially provided raw materials to the inmates and helped in marketing the end products, having sold products valued at around Rs 3,20,000.

At JNIMS too, during the Continuing Medical Education (CME) program, candles, kouna products, and others were sold. The medical institute has requested more products, including laptop bags made from kouna, for a conference scheduled to be held in December, said the DC.

He announced that Handloom and Handicrafts Cooperation is also collaborating, having procured the first batch of kouna products for display in the emporium. The cooperation has expressed additional demand, to be met soon, emphasising the expansive market for kouna products and encouraging continued production by the inmates.

The chief guest, along with the deputy commissioner, visited all the stalls and interacted with the inmates, encouraging them for their bravery and dedication in the adverse situation.

The sales event showcasing kouna products, hand-knitted woollen items, candles, soft toys, and others were purchased by officers from other districts, DLOs, and staff of the Thoubal District and the public. Products worth Rs 1,36,390 in total were sold by the inmates on a single day.

