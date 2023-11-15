Manipur: 8 journalists selected for State Journalist Awards

Imphal: The Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Manipur, on Tuesday announced the winners of the State Journalist Awards 2023 in seven categories.
An official notification from DIPR revealed that a panel of judges examined press/video clippings from journalists nominated by their respective editors. Based on the criteria of objectivity and reliance on authentic sources, the panel recommended seven journalists from different media houses to receive the Manipur State Journalist Awards 2023 in various categories.
Robinson Wahengbam, a staff reporter at Sanaleibak Daily, has been honored in the rural reporting category, while Taorem Bishwajit Singh, sub-editor at Sanaleibak Daily, has been chosen for the public health and hygiene reporting category.
For reporting with special emphasis on women and children, Khairibam Yaiphaba Meitei, a staff reporter at TOM TV, has been recognised. Asem Chandrashekhwor Singh, sub-editor at Sanaleibak Daily, will receive the State Journalist Award for sports reporting. Maibam Kenedy Singh, a staff reporter at Sanaleibak Daily, is set to be conferred with the State Journalist Award in two categories: reporting on art and culture, and parliamentary reporting. The award for reporting on science and technology will be presented to Moirangthem Khagemba Meetei, a staff reporter at Sanaleibak Daily, as mentioned in the official statement.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The statement also noted that for the year 2023, the panel of judges opted not to nominate anyone for the ‘Best Editor Award on National Integration & Communal Harmony’ category, as there was only one entry, devoid of any competition.
These awards will be distributed to the awardees on National Press Day Observation, to be held at the Durbar Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat on November 16.
Also Read | Between faith and economy: Why politicise Cherry Blossom Festival?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: 8 journalists selected for State Journalist Awards
- Meghalaya: Home minister urges citizens to report drug abuse, assures anonymity
- Manipur: Tribal body to impose economic blockade along NH-2, NH-37
- Mizo Zirlai Pawl stages protest at Mizoram Scholarship Board office
- Meghalaya: The Hills Festival to be held on December 1-2
- Did Meghalaya Police fail to protect a domestic violence victim?