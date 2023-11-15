Manipur: 8 journalists selected for State Journalist Awards

Imphal: The Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Manipur, on Tuesday announced the winners of the State Journalist Awards 2023 in seven categories.

An official notification from DIPR revealed that a panel of judges examined press/video clippings from journalists nominated by their respective editors. Based on the criteria of objectivity and reliance on authentic sources, the panel recommended seven journalists from different media houses to receive the Manipur State Journalist Awards 2023 in various categories.

Robinson Wahengbam, a staff reporter at Sanaleibak Daily, has been honored in the rural reporting category, while Taorem Bishwajit Singh, sub-editor at Sanaleibak Daily, has been chosen for the public health and hygiene reporting category.

For reporting with special emphasis on women and children, Khairibam Yaiphaba Meitei, a staff reporter at TOM TV, has been recognised. Asem Chandrashekhwor Singh, sub-editor at Sanaleibak Daily, will receive the State Journalist Award for sports reporting. Maibam Kenedy Singh, a staff reporter at Sanaleibak Daily, is set to be conferred with the State Journalist Award in two categories: reporting on art and culture, and parliamentary reporting. The award for reporting on science and technology will be presented to Moirangthem Khagemba Meetei, a staff reporter at Sanaleibak Daily, as mentioned in the official statement.

The statement also noted that for the year 2023, the panel of judges opted not to nominate anyone for the ‘Best Editor Award on National Integration & Communal Harmony’ category, as there was only one entry, devoid of any competition.

These awards will be distributed to the awardees on National Press Day Observation, to be held at the Durbar Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat on November 16.

