Imphal: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) organized a “Mass Rally Against Atrocities on Kuki-Zo Tribals” in Lamka district on Wednesday.

Thousands of protesters hailing from various corners of the district converged at three locations – Kawnpui Public Ground, Muolvaiphei Public Ground, and Pearsomun Public Ground – to march towards the Tuibuong Peace Ground near the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The demonstrators voiced their grievances against the state government, alleging bias in investigating cases of atrocities against tribals by the Meitei community.

An ITLF statement said the rally aimed to draw attention to the alleged brutal treatment of innocent Kuki-Zo civilians by Meitei mobs, emphasising that there was selective handling of cases by police and central investigating agencies like the CBI and NIA. Protesters decried the swift action allegedly taken against cases blamed on Kuki-Zo tribals while cases involving tribal victims were either ignored or stalled indefinitely.

The statement said the broader Kuki-Zo community is demanding immediate CBI intervention in various cases, including the murder of David Thiek from Langza village on July 2 and the ambush on MLA Vungzagin Valte and his driver Thanghoulal on May 4.

Protesters conveyed their distress, stating, “This list is not exhaustive. Many more innocent Kuki-Zo civilians were brutally murdered by Meitei mobs, Arambai Tenggol, and Meitei Leepun because of their ethnicity. The central government should acknowledge the situation for what it is – an ethnic cleansing of minorities by the majority.”

A memorandum outlining the prevailing ethnic strife and allegations of biased treatment by the Manipur State Government was sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Praveen Sood, Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The ITLF urged a thorough investigation into several complaints concerning atrocities, carnage, murder, and heinous acts perpetrated against the Kuki-Zo community by the Meetei/Meitei Community, allegedly supported by the Manipur state government.

