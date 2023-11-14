World Meitei Council launches signature campaign against UN's alleged biased portrayal

Imphal: In response to what they perceive as a biased portrayal by the United Nations, the World Meitei Council (WMC) has initiated a signature campaign aimed at revisiting a UN statement characterizing Meiteis as ‘aggressors’ and Chin-Kuki people as ‘victims.’ The WMC’s representation, originally submitted to the United Nations Secretary-General on October 3, has now been compiled into a book titled ‘The Meiteis’ Plight.’

This book, which includes a demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe list of the Constitution of India, was unveiled on Tuesday at the Manipur Press Club. The release event was attended by WMC Chairman Heikru-jam Nabashyam and other dignitaries. The launch of a signature campaign on change.org, was initiated by the WMC on October 26. The campaign aims to gather one lakh complaints/petitions, with a further goal of reaching two lakh signatures.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the gathering, Muhen Khundrakpam, a WMC member involved in designing the book’s cover, criticized the UN’s press release on Manipur violence issued on September 4, 2023. He deemed it one-sided, based on false and unverified news reports, and detrimental to the image of Meiteis worldwide.

WMC Chairman Nabashyam spoke at length about the gravity of the Chin-Kuki offensive launched on May 3, 2023, comparing it to the historical Seven Years Devastation of the 19th century. He highlighted Manipur’s historical struggles, including participation in major wars, emphasizing that the Seven Years Devastation and the ongoing Chin-Kuki offensive pose the most significant threats to the Meetei community’s survival.

Nabashyam alleged that the Chin-Kuki people, arriving in Manipur from Myanmar in the 19th century, exhibit cunning and war-mongering tendencies. Concerned about the potential disregard of their UN representation, Nabashyam emphasized the importance of reproducing it in book form, offering a 94-page account of the events since May 3.

The book not only chronicles the violence but also underscores key points from the WMC’s representation, including the demand for the indigenous Meitei community’s inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category. It addresses the alleged inadequate protection provided by central security forces to Meetei citizens, the displacement of Meeteis from hill districts, and the continuous aggression by Chin-Kukis against the Meetei people.

In urging the United Nations to address these issues, the WMC’s representation also petitions for the resettlement of internally displaced persons and calls for an end to the violence. Additionally, it demands the abolition of the semi-feudal system of Kuki chieftainship.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur govt declares World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council as ‘unlawful organisation’

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









