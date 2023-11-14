Kangpokpi: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) Sadar Hills Kangpokpi announced its decision to impose an “indefinite economic blockade” along National Highway 2 and National Highway 37 in Manipur from midnight of November 15.

CoTU’s decision to impose an indefinite economic blockade was taken during the Kuki-Zo women sit-in-protest at Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district today.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier, the CoTU’s 48-hour total shutdown in Kangpokpi district demanding the unconditional release of two Kuki-Zo arrested by Manipur police in connection with the missing of two Meitei boys culminated on November 13 morning without any response from the authority concerned.

The Kuki-Zo women sit-in protest at Gamgiphai on Tuesday demanded the unconditional release of the two Kuki-Zo individuals, namely, Lhunkhosei Chongloi and Satgougin Hangshing by the concerned authorities.

They alleged that the two were arrested on prefabricated charges of abduction case of two Arambai Tenggols in Kanglatongbi.

The elder sister of Lhunkhosei Chongloi said that the duo had gone to drop their uncle to Dimapur for medical treatment and they were arrested while returning to Kangpokpi.

She said that the state government was quick to take action against the Kuki-Zo communities but, action over the murder of four Kuki-Zo family members by the Meitei communities in broad daylight is yet to be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Therefore, this selective treatment by the state to solve the problem will bear no fruit. The state must take action based on admissible evidence but not by mere assumptions”, she asserted.

Meanwhile, CoTU vehemently condemned the alleged indifferent attitude of the concerned authority in dispensing law and order in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas.

It stated that the Committee on Tribal Unity has been agitating for a meaningful resolution on different aspects but, to their dismay, their demands have been consistently ignored.

“Therefore, the Committee calls for an indefinite economic blockade with effect from midnight of November 15 along the two National Highway – 2 and NH-37”, it added.

It further stated that the unconditional release of the two innocent Kuki-Zo is indispensable on grounds of illegal detention and impartial execution of law and order in a democratic set-up.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It stated that the apparent status of the state indicates the total failure of the constitutional machinery propagated by fascist and lunatic power-mongers of the state.

It further stated that the Committee stands resolute in its endeavor for justice and any form of systematic subjugation will be dealt firmly by the Kuki-Zo people.

Also Read | Manipur: Centre bans 9 Meitei outfits for 5 years

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









