Prince Rafael of Cappadocia urges unity for women's safety in Manipur

Guwahati: Prince Rafael of Cappadocia has strongly spoken out against recent violence towards women in Manipur. Prince Rafael who is a global advocate for women’s rights called for justice on the incidents of humiliation, stripping, and gang rape of innocent women in Manipur.

His Royal Highness Prince Rafael of Cappadocia said in a statement, “With an unwavering belief in the power of unity and solidarity, Prince Rafael stands in full support of the people of Nagalim who have endured the traumatic impact of these heinous acts for more than seven decades in India. He firmly asserts that every individual, irrespective of their background, deserves a life free from fear, oppression, and violence.”

“Responding to the outcry, the Naga community in Manipur has united against these despicable behaviors, demanding justice for the victims. Prominent Indian human rights advocate and journalist, Vaishnavi Thakre, has poignantly questioned how such horrifying incidents against women have become distressingly normalized all over India. Thakre further highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s seemingly detached response, opting to tweet about his dessert choices rather than addressing the grave issue at hand four months after the Manipur riots started on May 3, 2023,” said the statement.

“Moved by the plight of the Nagas with India, Dame Commander Grace Collins shared a poignant YouTube video with the Order’s members, drawing attention to their struggles. Prince Rafael unequivocally reaffirms his commitment to the Nagas’ quest for freedom and independence by signing the attached Royal Proclamation. He notes the urgency of extending assistance to those who have been subjected to such abuse and encouraged for an immediate halt to the violence there,” it added.



“Prince Rafael extends a warm invitation to women and men of all ages and backgrounds to join the Monacle Order of Principality of Cappadocia. The Order stands as a sanctuary for healing, providing safe havens where individuals can reclaim their lives. Another Senior Royal of Cappadocia also said “We pray that our voices, together with all others from around the world will be heard!” said the press note.

