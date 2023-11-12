Manipur: Saikul MLA extends winter aid to IDPs in Kangpokpi

Imphal: The youngest legislator in Manipur and the first woman elected MLA from the 46-Saikul Assembly Constituency, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing on Sunday, undertook the initiative to provide winter necessities to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking shelter in relief camps within her jurisdiction.
The MLA visited the Litan Sareikhong relief camp, where over five hundred IDPs are currently seeking shelter. At the camp, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing distributed essential winter items such as blankets, mattresses, and baby healthcare products. Her visit included an encounter with a newborn baby in the relief camp.
Expressing concern over the early arrival of harsh winter weather, the MLA emphasised the importance of providing necessary resources to help the camp’s residents cope with the cold season. She affirmed that the distributed items were intended to protect the displaced individuals from the unforgiving weather conditions.
“To protect them and keep them safe from the harsh weather, vital requirements for the winter season are being provided,” said Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, acknowledging the difficulties faced by inmates at the relief camps.
During her visit, the MLA conveyed her appreciation for the resilience and strength exhibited by the camp’s residents in the face of challenging circumstances. She assured that the situation at the relief camps is under continuous monitoring, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of the displaced population.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Kimneo Haokip Hangshing also engaged with internally displaced children, inquiring about their education and overall well-being. The MLA took stock of the situation by interacting with both inmates and relevant authorities.
Also Read | Students protest against edu negligence in Churachandpur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Saikul MLA extends winter aid to IDPs in Kangpokpi
- Indian scientists withdraw paper due to Arunachal Pradesh controversy in Chinese journal
- ‘Vampire’ viruses may hold the key to new antiviral therapies
- How does protein requirement change through different life stages?
- Minds handle risk strangely; that’s partly why climate action has been delayed
- Endangered Himalayan Serow, Mizoram’s state animal, found dead with gunshot injury