Manipur: Saikul MLA extends winter aid to IDPs in Kangpokpi

Imphal: The youngest legislator in Manipur and the first woman elected MLA from the 46-Saikul Assembly Constituency, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing on Sunday, undertook the initiative to provide winter necessities to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking shelter in relief camps within her jurisdiction.

The MLA visited the Litan Sareikhong relief camp, where over five hundred IDPs are currently seeking shelter. At the camp, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing distributed essential winter items such as blankets, mattresses, and baby healthcare products. Her visit included an encounter with a newborn baby in the relief camp.

Expressing concern over the early arrival of harsh winter weather, the MLA emphasised the importance of providing necessary resources to help the camp’s residents cope with the cold season. She affirmed that the distributed items were intended to protect the displaced individuals from the unforgiving weather conditions.

“To protect them and keep them safe from the harsh weather, vital requirements for the winter season are being provided,” said Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, acknowledging the difficulties faced by inmates at the relief camps.

During her visit, the MLA conveyed her appreciation for the resilience and strength exhibited by the camp’s residents in the face of challenging circumstances. She assured that the situation at the relief camps is under continuous monitoring, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of the displaced population.

Kimneo Haokip Hangshing also engaged with internally displaced children, inquiring about their education and overall well-being. The MLA took stock of the situation by interacting with both inmates and relevant authorities.

