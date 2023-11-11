Manipur: Rescued migratory bird safely released in Ukhrul

Ukhrul: Ukhrul district deputy commissioner Kengoo Zuringla on Friday released a rescued migratory bird at the foothills of Shirui peak, around 18 km from Ukhrul town, Manipur.

The migratory bird identified as Ashy-headed green pigeon (Treron phayrei) was rescued from Hunphun village by a local and handed over to Ukhrul Forest Division for safe release to its habit. Belonging to the family of doves and pigeons, the migratory bird is found mostly in northeast India, Nepal, Bangladesh, southwest China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Vietnam.

Ukhrul DFO Shanngam Shaliwo, Shirui village chiefs and elders from the village were also present at the time of releasing the migratory bird into the wild.

Ukhrul DC Zuringla commended the proactive steps and measures taken by the Shirui village and resolved to ban hunting and killing of wild animals and birds within the village jurisdiction for three years to protect wildlife and conserve bio-diversity in the region.

The deputy commissioner also handed over a certificate of appreciation to the Shirui village authority and encouraged them for the good initiative and efforts in conservation of wildlife.

Ukhrul DFO Shaliwo also appreciated the residents of the Shirui village and stated that such decision taken by the Shirui village authority have set a benchmark for other villages in the district towards conservation of wildlife.

The picturesque Shirui village is home to the beautiful and unique Shirui Lily, a rare flower blooms only on the Shirui Peak. The once thick Shirui hills also saw an annual migration of the grey-sided Thrush, locally known as Shiri and other migratory birds during the winter season from November and stay till January.

The migratory birds usually nestle and feeds on a tree seed locally called ‘Shirungthei’ found in the Shirui mountain range. However, with vast deforestation and other man-made destruction, it has a deep impact on the ecological, affecting the annual migration of the migratory birds.

Considering the grave impact, the Shirui village recently in its public meeting resolved and imposed a three-year ban on hunting and killing of animals and birds within their jurisdiction. The village also implemented a comprehensive ban on the use of firearms and air guns.

