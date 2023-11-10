Manipur: ‘Jal Diwali’ campaign flagged off in Imphal

Imphal: Exposure visits of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) members to Water Treatment Plants under “Jal Diwali”, a unique initiative of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs under “Water for women, Women for water campaign” was flagged off on Thursday by MAHUD, RD & PR Minister Y Khemchand Singh at City Convention Centre, Palace Compound in Imphal East, Manipur.

Speaking to the media, minister Khemchand said such an exposure visit to the Water Treatment Plant was organised with an aim to give awareness to the women that they should use water judiciously.

He said due to climatic change, people are facing the impact of water scarcity and that at this crucial juncture, the understanding of water management has become extremely necessary. Since women play a very vital role in water management at the micro level, empowering them with the knowledge of the processing of water treatment plants and machineries will help in using water sensibly and in proper manner, he observed.

It may be mentioned that “Jal Diwali”, a campaign from 7th to 9th November, is a unique initiative taken up by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). Under this campaign, members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) are taken for a tour to Water Treatment Plants (WTP) for first-hand knowledge about the functioning of the plant and the processes involved in delivering clean and safe water to the cities.

The exposure visits of Water Treatment Plant at Chingkheiching and Porompat was jointly organised by State Mission Director AMRUT, Manipur and State Mission Director, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana DAY-NULM in association with Public Health Engineering Department, Manipur. Thirty women members of SHGs took part in the exposure visit.

The flagging off function was also attended by Commissioner MAHUD, M Joy, Director MAHUD, State Mission Director AMRUT among others.

