Manipur CM launches permanent housing scheme for displaced persons

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has launched the Permanent Housing Scheme for displaced persons whose houses were burnt down and damaged during the recent violence. The launch took place at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday.
The chief minister also handed over financial assistance for the construction of permanent houses to selected beneficiaries from Imphal East, Kakching, and Bishnupur Districts under the scheme.
An amount of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh for the construction of damaged or burnt down pucca houses, semi-pucca, and kutcha houses respectively will be provided to more than 4,800 beneficiaries across the state. Beneficiaries can request the second installment of financial assistance by submitting construction progress photos to the Deputy Commissioners, following the initial disbursement.
CM N Biren Singh, in his speech, highlighted the government’s commitment to aiding those affected by the violence that started on May 3, 2023. Rs 399.82 crore was allocated for relief efforts. This included Rs 11 crore for the Manipur IT Centre for Exams, Rs 4.5 crore for TV sets in relief camps, Rs 150 crore for prefabricated houses, Rs 101 crore for six months of relief camp management, and Rs 89.22 crore for nutrition and winter preparedness, including breakfast for children in relief camps.
He stated that the state government has given Rs 1,000 each to those at relief camps in the 2nd round. Additionally, labor card holders in camps received Rs 5,000 per child for education. He mentioned the government is arranging beds for displaced people with the onset of winter.
The chief minister added that Rs 476 crore was proposed to the Central Government for relief measures. This includes Rs 6 crore for the 2nd round of Rs 1,000 monetary assistance, Rs 360 crore for Permanent Housing Scheme, Rs 108 crore for the second relief camp installment, and Rs 2.5 crore for cycles for girls in relief camps. He praised the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for their timely assistance.
He urged the people to refrain from violence and bring up their grievances so that they could be solved through constitutional measures.
CM Biren urged displaced individuals with damaged or burnt homes to promptly visit their respective Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office for financial aid under the scheme. Emphasising the availability of verified beneficiary lists at DC offices, he encouraged affected families lacking manpower to approach the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) through their respective DCs for assistance in construction works.
