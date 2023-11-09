Manipur: Churachandpur DC, addl DC spends night at relief camp

Imphal: In an act of compassion towards the internally displaced people taking shelter at relief camps, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Churachandpur district in Manipur and the additional DC spent a night at a relief camp at Old Gelmol village, located on the outskirts of the town, on Tuesday.

DC Dharun Kumar is notably the first deputy commissioner from the state to spend time and sleep with the Internally Displaced People (IDP) at the relief camp in the violence hit Manipur.

The DC was accompanied by the Additional DC Thangboi Gangte. The district officers dined with the inmates at the relief camp and stayed overnight at the camp. They returned to their homes on Wednesday morning.

During the stay, the DC handed out warm clothing, including blankets and other items to the inmates.

“We wanted to express deep understanding of the challenges, difficulties and hardships of displacement and convey our heartfelt empathy and compassion for the relief camp inmates emphasising our commitment to ensure that all relief camp inmates receive essential services and improve the living conditions. As well as I wanted to encourage open communication and feedback from the relief camp inmates listening to their concerns and suggestions to make improvements” deputy commissioner Dharun Kumar said.

“We are not just providing immediate relief but also supporting the recovery and rehabilitation of the affected families. I want to express their gratitude for the resilience and strength demonstrated by the relief camp inmates in the challenging times stressing on the importance of collective efforts with all stakeholders,” he added.

He also assured the inmates that the situation was being monitored and that the administration would provide support and work towards full recovery till they could return to their homes.

It may be mentioned that, in his endeavour to get close to the IDPs and build trust, Dharun Kumar routinely had dinners with children and other inmates either at the relief camps or his residence, apart from distributing various learning and recreational items to the displaced children.

The Deputy Commissioner has visited almost all camps located outside the district headquarters and interacted with them enquiring about their needs and wants personally. The DC is also in touch with philanthropic organisations running relief camps at different places within the district.

Also, under the active supervision of Dharun Kumar, the district administration, in collaboration with NGOs, imparted skill training to IDPs at different relief camps with the objective to skill them and enable them to make a living on their own.

Awestruck by the gesture of the Deputy Commissioner, who not only visited the camp but chose to spend the night with the IDPs, the inmates and volunteers at the camp and the village authority expressed their gratitude to the DC for the compassionate gesture.

