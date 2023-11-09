Manipur: ANSAM suspends economic blockade after assurance from govt

Imphal: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), on Thursday, temporarily suspended the ongoing economic blockade in Naga areas in Manipur.

The Naga student body imposed the blockade from the evening of November 3 onwards following the state government’s failure to fulfill the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between the two parties in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on October 26.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting of ANSAM, the executive council, units of ANSAM, and representatives of the Naga Legislature Forum held at Shelley Chara Memorial Hall, ANSAM Secretariat, Tahamzam (Senapati) on Thursday.

“In view of the dire hardship faced by the general public in the midst of ongoing conflict and following the assurance committed by the Convener, Naga Legislator Forum, and Minister Awangbow Newmai, on behalf of the government to fulfill the two legitimate demands of ANSAM, it has been resolved to temporarily suspend the ongoing economic blockade being called by the association,” stated the student body.

However, the Naga student body also warned that the ongoing agitation will be resumed at any time in the event of failing to implement the agreements of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on October 26.

While acknowledging the process of restoring mobile internet with partial opening of the internet in some parts of the district headquarters and appreciating the difficulty of the government, the Association also stated clearly that the government should take prompt action for the opening of mobile internet in all areas in the state not affected by the violence, including the interior villages, and provide permanent and uninterrupted services as assured by the Minister and the pending result of assistant professor (145+45 ST Special Drive) be declared promptly as per the assurance.

Meanwhile, the ANSAM, an apex Naga student body, has strongly condemned Major Deepak Kataria of 16 Assam Rifles, Hengbung, for the heinous act of intimidating the student volunteers at T Khullen while enforcing the agitation.

“Such a hostile attitude and high-handedness of the Assam Rifles towards the student community are highly questionable and uncalled for,” stated the student body.

It also stated that the notoriety of Assam Rifles surfacing again at this juncture is unfortunate and a matter of great concern and further cautioned the rank and file of the Assam Rifle from restraining such acts in the coming days to usher in peace in the Naga areas.

