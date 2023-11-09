Manipur: 2 bodies found by police in Imphal

Imphal: Police recovered two bodies of unidentified persons, including a woman, in two different parts of Imphal on Wednesday.
The bodies are suspected to be two of the four Kuki individuals who were on their way to a wedding and were abducted by unknown miscreants from Kangchup foothills in Imphal West on Tuesday.
According to the police, the body of the middle-aged woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head in the adjoining region between Tairenpokpi and Atom Khuman under Lamsang police station in Imphal West on November 8. The body has been sent to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, for a post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, another dead body of an unidentified man was discovered by locals in Takhok Mapal Makha area in Imphal East last Tuesday night.
According to the police report, the man was found blindfolded with hands tied behind his back and bullet injuries in his head. For identification and post-mortem, the body has been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal. The police have filed an FIR for further investigation into the case, the report stated.
