Manipur: Thousands march in Ukhrul demanding Indo-Naga Soln

Ukhrul: Thousands of Nagas in Manipur participated in a one-day peace rally held at Ukhrul district headquarters on Wednesday demanding for an end to the ongoing Indo-Naga peace negotiations.

The one-day rally was organised by the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), an apex student body of the Tangkhul Naga community in Manipur to show support to the Naga people’s movement for self-determination. The Tangkhul community is one of the largest Naga communities in Manipur.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The rally began from two different points Kharasom junction and Dungrei junction and converged at Ukhrul town’s ground for a public meeting.

Participants at the rally included students where the protestors demonstrated their solidarity and asserted collectively to expedite the peace process to the Indo-Naga issue, based on the Framework Agreement which they said is honourable and acceptable to both the parties.

The students held the rainbow colours of the Naga flag and shouted slogans such as ‘We want Naga Solution”, “Implement Framework agreement”, “No justice no peace”, “Respect Nagas rights”, “In solidarity with collective leadership”, and more.

Speaking at the public gathering, CAO WTR Ayung Sayai highlighted the progress and development of the ongoing Indo-Naga political dialogue.

He said Naga’s political issues are at the final stage for settlement as government of India recognised the ‘unique history’ of the Nagas, and as a Framework agreement was signed in 2015 for honourable resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This agreement is to enhance our ongoing political dialogue of India and NSCN-IM and our inter-relationship as separate entities in order to co-exist peacefully based on shared sovereignty, he said.

He also maintained that the flag and constitution are the main components of the Framework Agreement.

CAO Sayai also said the Naga leaders are currently holding peace negotiations with leaders of India at Delhi for logical conclusion.

Your support and response in one voice have gained momentum by strengthening the Naga people movement far and wide, Sayai added.

Meanwhile, TKS president Ramreichan Keishing highlighted that the holding of a one day peace rally at Ukhrul is to show a collective support to the ongoing Indo-Naga peace talk led by the collective leadership of NSCN/ GPRN and further to pressed our demand for expedite the Indo- Naga peace process in accordance with Framework Agreement of 3rd August 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While the Naga people anxiously await a resolution, there are forces both internal and external, diligently working to create confusion and disunity within the Naga family. In these challenging times, it is imperative for concerned Naga individuals to unite collectively and speak in unison, said the student leader.

It is a time to reaffirm that the negotiation led by the collective leadership under the banner of NSCN/GPRN carry the unequivocal mandate of the Naga people, added Keishing.

Also Read | Restore internet in areas unaffected by violence: Manipur HC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









