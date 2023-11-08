Manipur farmers gear up for winter with new vegetable seeds

Imphal: Farmers from Manipur’s Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur gear up for winter as they received new vegetable seeds during the launch of Winter Vegetable Seeds Distribution under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) on Wednesday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
The programme was organised by the Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation, Government of Manipur. Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, as the Chief Guest, distributed winter vegetable seeds to selected beneficiaries of the four districts.
Speaking on the occasion, minister Govindas Konthoujam expressed the need to continue taking up economic activities which are essential for the progress and development of the state, though the state is currently passing through a tough phase. Otherwise, the state would face detrimental effects in its economy, he said.
The minister spoke on the soil potential of the state, which gives a different taste to every product grown in it, adding that it’s a gift of God. He, however, stated that the potential is not harnessed optimally, stressing the need to give priority to agro-based and horticulture products, to develop our economy. He continued that economic development would automatically lessen crime and violence in the state.
Mentioning the soil degradation caused by poppy plantation, he spoke on the initiatives of the State Government, under the guidance of chief minister N Biren Singh, in providing alternative plantation crops for sustainable livelihood to poppy cultivators.
Stating that vegetable seeds provided by the Government are of good quality, the minister also urged the beneficiaries to cultivate the distributed seeds properly.
It may be mentioned that the winter vegetable seeds items which were distributed today included onion, garden pea, cabbage, broccoli, knol-khol, cauliflower and tomato.
