Imphal: The Manipur High Court has directed the state government to restore mobile data connectivity in district headquarters unaffected by the present crisis.
The directive comes after the state government extended the mobile internet ban till November 8.
An order passed on Monday headed by newly appointed Chief Justice of Manipur HC Siddharth Mridul and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui has directed the authorities to operationalise internet services, on a trial basis, in all areas free from violence.
Manipur should open and operationalise mobile towers, on a trial basis, in all those district headquarters which have not been affected by violence and therefore, if found feasible, extend the services to other areas where the law and order situation, so permits, stated the order.
The HC also clarified that even in the districts that are partially affected by violence, mobile towers shall be operationalised right away in areas which are not as badly affected.
The court also directed the state government to upload on its official website copies of all orders related to suspensions of internet services in Manipur.
The matter will be heard further for compliance on November 9.
Since May 3, barring a few days in September, mobile internet has been banned in the entire state following the outbreak of the ethnic conflicts.
Meanwhile, in Ukhrul district headquarters, a few selected towers have been reportedly opened on a trial basis.
