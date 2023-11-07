Manipur Guv assures help to parents of missing youths

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday assured help to parents of two missing youths from Akham Awang Leikai in Imphal West. The governor said that every possible way will be pursued to trace the two.
Parents and family members of the missing youths led by MLA S Rajen Singh had called on the Governor and apprised the circumstances leading to the disappearance of the two youths on Sunday.
In the course of her interaction with the parents, the Governor also obtained a detailed account of the incident from the visiting team. Governor Uikey additionally conversed with DGP, Manipur Rajiv Singh via phone, and she was informed that a joint search operation by security forces is underway in the suspected locations.
Governor Uikey expressed her anguish over the incident and assured the parents that she will extend all possible help in tracing the missing boys. She also urged the parents to stay positive and have hope that the boys will return back safely.
Meanwhile, the team also submitted a memorandum to Governor and urged her to look into the matter to trace the two missing youths.
As per the memorandum, the two youth identified as Ningthoujam Anthony Singh, alias Temba, 16 and Maibam Abhinash alias Khaba Singh, 15, went missing on Sunday.
At around 9 am on November 5, the two left for Awang Sekmai to attend a meeting held by Arambai Tengol in regard to the present situation in Manipur, however, they failed to return home without any reason, it stated.
The family members had filed a missing report at the Lamsang police station for further necessary action. However, the family alleged that the police did not trace down the two missing youths till date.
As per the report, the mobile phones of the two persons were traced near Senapati oil pump on Monday.
