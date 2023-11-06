Manipur: Ukhrul’s Shirui village bans animal, bird hunting for three years

Imphal: In a commendable gesture towards biodiversity conservation, residents of Shirui banned killing and hunting animals and birds in its village jurisdiction for three years.
Located about 97 km from Imphal and 18 km from Ukhrul town, Shirui village is famous for its beautiful and endangered Shirui Lily flower, which grows only at the Shirui Peak or Shirui Kashong.
Besides prohibiting the killing of animals and birds, the Shirui village authority has also banned the use of air guns and firearms to promote conservation and biodiversity.
In a letter submitted to the divisional forest officer (Ukhrul) recently, the village authority has also requested issuing drones for proper and effective implementation of biodiversity conservation in the area.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to Facebook and said: “For the first time in Manipur, the people of Shirui village have decided to completely ban the hunting and killing of animals and birds within their jurisdiction. It is a remarkable step towards the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of our precious wildlife.”
“I express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding initiative taken by the people of Shirui Village. Such actions set an example for the entire state of Manipur and beyond,” he added.
ALSO READ | Manipur: Minister Nemcha Kipgen meets IDPs, provides relief material
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: North East Cycling Awards 2023 held in Guwahati
- Assam: Construction delay at Silchar Library irks artists
- Nat’l Games: How the only foreign coach in Lawn Bowls gave Assam the edge
- Manipur: Ukhrul’s Shirui village bans animal, bird hunting for three years
- Nagaland’s Tetseo Sisters conferred with Yamin Hazraika Award
- Tripura: One dead over property dispute, 5 including BSF Jawan arrested