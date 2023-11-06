Manipur: Ukhrul’s Shirui village bans animal, bird hunting for three years

Imphal: In a commendable gesture towards biodiversity conservation, residents of Shirui banned killing and hunting animals and birds in its village jurisdiction for three years.

Located about 97 km from Imphal and 18 km from Ukhrul town, Shirui village is famous for its beautiful and endangered Shirui Lily flower, which grows only at the Shirui Peak or Shirui Kashong.

Besides prohibiting the killing of animals and birds, the Shirui village authority has also banned the use of air guns and firearms to promote conservation and biodiversity.

In a letter submitted to the divisional forest officer (Ukhrul) recently, the village authority has also requested issuing drones for proper and effective implementation of biodiversity conservation in the area.

On Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to Facebook and said: “For the first time in Manipur, the people of Shirui village have decided to completely ban the hunting and killing of animals and birds within their jurisdiction. It is a remarkable step towards the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of our precious wildlife.”

“I express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding initiative taken by the people of Shirui Village. Such actions set an example for the entire state of Manipur and beyond,” he added.

