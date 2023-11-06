Manipur: Minister Nemcha Kipgen meets IDPs, provides relief material

Kangpokpi: Manipur’s Textiles, Commerce, and Industry and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen met thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Kangpokpi District Headquarters on Sunday.

Apart from thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in relief camps set up in Kangpokpi town, there are also many IDPs staying in rented houses owing to various factors, mostly health issues.

The Kangpokpi Town Committee identified such IDPs staying in a rented house at Kangpokpi town, and the Minister reached out to them with relief materials today.

Minister Nemcha Kipgen, also the local MLA of Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency, shared the suffering and pain of the people while meeting the IDPs.

“The suffering and pain you have been enduring for the past six months pain me deeply…However, I am so proud to figure out that you were strong enough to brave all such suffering and lead your life most optimistically with prayers,” the Minister added.

While exhorting them to motivate one another at these trying times, the Minister said that we should put our burdens on God for He will give us rest.

“Stay hopeful, and be strong in prayers for God never fails His people”, added the Minister.

The Minister also urged the people to pray for the central leaders for their wisdom, and wellbeing.

“As we keep our faith and trust in God, always keep our central leaders in your prayers, for their health, wisdom, and wellbeing, so, that they can come up with the best solution in solving our problems”, she appealed.

The Minister distributed three blankets each to all the Internally Displaced Persons staying in a privately rented house during the meeting.

