Manipur: Naga students' body to launch economic blockade from Nov 3

Imphal: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), announced on Tuesday that they would launch an economic blockade in all Naga inhabited areas starting from November 3 at 6 pm.

The decision was made during the 2nd Legislative Assembly of the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) for the 2022-2024 tenure, held at Tamei Headquarters, Tamenglong district, on Monday.

In a press statement, ANSAM announced that its constituent units and bodies have unanimously decided to restart the agitation on November 3, 2023, and intensify it if the Government of Manipur fails to implement the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on October 26, 2023. According to the MoA, the state government had assured to restore internet connectivity in the state within five days (in three working days) subject to an assessment of the Law & Order condition.

Moreover, the government had also agreed to declare the results of 190 (145+45 ST Special Drive) posts of Assistant Professors to be engaged on a contract basis for one academic session on or before November 2, 2023.

“ANSAM is irked by the further extension of the blanket Internet ban in the state via Government Order No. H-3607/4/2022-HD-HD(Pt) dated October 31, 2023, which contradicts Agreed point No.1 of the MoA and breaches the mutual trust amongst the parties,” the students’ body stated. It added that it will initiate an ‘Economic Blockade’ in Naga areas of Manipur from 6 PM on November 3, 2023, until the Government of Manipur implements the MoA.

It further stated that, taking serious note of the shortage of teachers in government colleges, the state government should implement the assurance given by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and declare the results of the 190 (145+45 ST Special Drive) posts of Assistant Professors by the given deadline.

Meanwhile, the Association has urged all the constituent units and subordinate bodies to strictly enforce the proposed economic blockade in their respective jurisdictions to stand up for their rights and for the implementation of the Agreed points in the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in letter and spirit.

ANSAM further appealed to government officials and the public for their utmost cooperation and understanding during the course of the agitation.

On Monday, the state government extended the internet ban in the entire state for another five days due to the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

