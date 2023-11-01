Manipur govt declares World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council as ‘unlawful organisation’

Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday declared the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) as an ‘unlawful association/organisation’ and under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The decision was taken during an emergency cabinet meeting held at the chief minister’s office in the aftermath of the police senior officer killed allegedly by Kuki militants in border town Moreh while on duty. On the same day, two more police personnel sustained injuries in a separate attack.

According to the cabinet, an FIR had already been lodged against the organisation on Monday.

The decision came in response to a statement of WKZIC issued on October 24, warning the Kuki-Zo community that in November, before the harvesting season, the community “will face another war; and arms and ammunition should therefore be in sufficient stock.”

In a statement, the WKZIC further stated that the youth volunteers would be the ones going to face the war on the frontlines and that its national army / UG groups would join the youth volunteers only in critical situations, citing that this would be because Kuki National army / UG groups would not be able to join the war freely in view of SOO agreement.

It further informed that the volunteers shall be equipped with the best arms and if required, ammunition will be supplied without limit, it added.

Taking serious note of the WKZIC statement, the Youth of Manipur (YOM) , an influential body consisting of youth, in a release earlier, had asked what action the government of Manipur took against the said council.

The YOM statement also pointed out that the government had on October 11 and 17 issued different notifications, advising people to refrain from making provocative statements which can create tension between the people, disturb the State’s unity and integrity and pose a threat to the internal and national security.

