Manipur govt declares World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council as ‘unlawful organisation’

Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday declared the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) as an ‘unlawful association/organisation’ and under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
The decision was taken during an emergency cabinet meeting held at the chief minister’s office in the aftermath of the police senior officer killed allegedly by Kuki militants in border town Moreh while on duty. On the same day, two more police personnel sustained injuries in a separate attack.
According to the cabinet, an FIR had already been lodged against the organisation on Monday.
The decision came in response to a statement of WKZIC issued on October 24, warning the Kuki-Zo community that in November, before the harvesting season, the community “will face another war; and arms and ammunition should therefore be in sufficient stock.”
In a statement, the WKZIC further stated that the youth volunteers would be the ones going to face the war on the frontlines and that its national army / UG groups would join the youth volunteers only in critical situations, citing that this would be because Kuki National army / UG groups would not be able to join the war freely in view of SOO agreement.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It further informed that the volunteers shall be equipped with the best arms and if required, ammunition will be supplied without limit, it added.
Taking serious note of the WKZIC statement, the Youth of Manipur (YOM) , an influential body consisting of youth, in a release earlier, had asked what action the government of Manipur took against the said council.
The YOM statement also pointed out that the government had on October 11 and 17 issued different notifications, advising people to refrain from making provocative statements which can create tension between the people, disturb the State’s unity and integrity and pose a threat to the internal and national security.
Also Read | Manipur: Away from family, expectant, new mothers at relief camps long for peace
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- IIT Guwahati incubated startup introduces robots for oil tank maintenance
- Tezpur University faculty continues to feature on world’s top 2% scientists list
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 1
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 1
- Manipur govt declares World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council as ‘unlawful organisation’
- Debt, no jobs, run-down schools: On the eve of elections, what ails Mizoram?