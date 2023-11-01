Manipur: Curfew relaxation ends in Imphal amid growing tensions

Imphal: Amid growing tensions in Manipur following the murder of a police officer in Moreh on Tuesday, the curfew relaxation in both Imphal West and Imphal East has been cancelled with immediate effect. Until today, curfew hours were between 10 pm and 5 am.
However, movement of persons belonging to essential services such as health, electricity, PHED, petrol pumps, schools/colleges, municipality, press and electronic media, functioning of courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to airport and contractors/worker with valid airport entry permit (AEP) card will be exempted from the imposition of curfew, it stated.
On Tuesday, a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) was shot dead and two other police personnel were injured in two separate attacks by militants in the border town of Moreh in the Tengnoupal district. Following the attack, the state government sent additional forces for reinforcement to the border town to nab the culprits involved in the killing incident.
“Manipur has lost a true son of the soul today, but your sacrifices for the Nation will not go in vain. I pray for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace,” said CM Biren on Facebook.
