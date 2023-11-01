Manipur: Away from family, expectant, new mothers at relief camps long for peace

Bindya remembers the night of May 28 clearly. The clock had struck 2:30 a.m. Bindya and her family were watching in horror as miscreants went on a rampage, burning homes in her neighbouring locality. Bindya, 20, and her family had no option but to run for safety.

Bindya, expecting her first child, has not returned to Sugnu Mayai Leikai in Kakching district. She does not know whether her home is still intact or went down to ashes: just like many other families.

“That night, we fled from our place by taking a small boat since we could not take the road for safety,” recounted the heavily pregnant Bindya, adding, “All my family members are scattered and sheltering in different relief camps.”

Initially, Bindya and......