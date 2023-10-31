Imphal: After days of relative peace, violence returned to Manipur when a sub-divisional police officer was shot dead by armed Kuki militants on Tuesday at Moreh, a border town in Tengnoupal district.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Chingtham Anand Kumar, MPS, SDPO, Moreh was killed in unprovoked firing by armed Kuki militants while on duty overseeing the cleaning of the grounds of the Eastern Shine School for the construction of a helipad.

The deceased was a resident of Haobam Marak Chingtham Leikai, Imphal.

Soon after the incident, an emergency meeting of the Cabinet was held at the chief minister’s office and the Cabinet condemned the dastardly act in strongest terms.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the death of the officer, considering the special duty in a special area. The next-of-kin of the deceased will also get suitable government employment.

The Cabinet has also directed for launching a joint operation in Moreh and adjoining areas to nab the culprits responsible for the crime, and to continue the same till the culprits are arrested.

Additional state forces have been detailed from Imphal for the operations while the state cabinet further directed the central and state forces to ensure the free movement of transportation and the general public.

