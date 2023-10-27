Manipur: Students' body meets CM, calls off agitation in Naga areas

Imphal: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has resolved to suspend the ongoing agitation of picketing all government offices in Naga areas following the meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday.
During an emergency meeting between the state government and the representatives of ANSAM, led by its president M. Luikang Luckson, at the CM’s secretariat regarding the matter of the internet shutdown in the state, the chief minister assured that internet connectivity in the state would be restored within five days (in three working days), subject to an assessment of the law and order conditions.
During the meeting, CM Biren Singh also agreed to the declaration of results for the recruitment of 190 posts of Assistant Professors (145 regular positions and 45 ST Special Drive positions) to be engaged on a contract for one academic session, on or before November 2, 2023.
Education Minister Th. Basantakumar, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, and H. Gyan Prakash, Commissioner (Hr. Edn), also attended the emergency meeting.
It should be noted that in protest against the blanket ban on the internet and the state government’s inaction on its demands, ANSAM imposed an agitation by picketing all government offices in all Naga hill districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, significantly hampering the functioning of the government offices.
Since the ethnic violence triggered in Manipur on May 3, blanket internet ban has been imposed in the state to avoid further escalations and apprehension of anti-social elements which might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting further enmity among the public.
Meanwhile, as per the notification issued by home department, mobile internet ban in the entire state has been extended for another five more days till October 31.
