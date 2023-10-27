Manipur: Science student in relief camp secures 7th rank

Imphal: Despite ethnic clashes, Somolia Kothoujam, a 21-year-old student from Thengra Leikai in Churachandpur district, overcame immense challenges to secure the 7th position in her BSc (Geology Hons) examination conducted by Manipur University.

After ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3, Somolia Kothoujam and her family, who are Meitei, fled their home in Churachandpur district for safety. They now live in the Moirang Khunou mamang sabal Mandob Relief Camp in Bishnupur district.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Despite the struggles faced amid the crisis and the lack of a proper space to study, Somolia overcame the challenges with determination and resilience.

On Wednesday, in a heartwarming gesture, the Chairman of Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL) and MLA of Thanga Assembly Constituency, Tongbram Robindro Singh, felicitated Somolia during a small ceremony held at the relief camp.

During the felicitation programme, MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh presented Somolia with a bouquet, a traditional Manipuri Lengyan attire, and a sum of Rs 10,000 as a token of appreciation for her outstanding achievement in the examination conducted by Manipur University.

“Somolia’s success is a testament to the fact that with unwavering determination, one can overcome any obstacle. Despite the adversities she faced, she focused on her future and emerged victorious. Her story is an inspiration to us all,” said MLA Robindro Singh.

Meanwhile, Somolia, visibly moved by the recognition, expressed her gratitude. “I never imagined that I would secure the 7th position. The journey was incredibly challenging, with struggles starting since May. The conditions at the relief camp were tough with inadequate lighting, lack of study tables, and no separate room for studying.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“But I refused to give up. I persevered because I knew education was my ticket to a better future,” she added.

Somolia’s grit and MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh’s recognition stand as a testament to the power of education and resilience in overcoming the harshest of circumstances.

Also Read | Manipur CM Biren flags off state’s team of Amrit Kalash Yatra

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









