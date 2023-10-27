Manipur: 15,641 displaced students re-admitted to schools, says Edu minister

Imphal: Minister of Education Th. Basanta Kumar Singh said that the government has taken various remedial measures for displaced students in schools and colleges since the Manipur crisis erupted on May 3, 2023.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Minister Basanta said that the education department has also developed alternative modes of teaching and learning methods to facilitate displaced students living in relief camps. A proposal to enable these students to have access to all educational facilities has also been submitted to the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Basanta Singh assured that the government is leaving no stone unturned to tackle all the issues related to the admission and rehabilitation of displaced students. He stated that out of a total of 4,617 schools in Manipur, 26 schools are yet to be reopened as they are either being used as relief camps or for accommodation of CAPF, or are located in sensitive areas. Out of these 26 closed schools, 18 are from Churachandpur, 3 from Imphal East, another 3 from Jiribam, and 1 each from Kangpokpi and Chandel districts. He mentioned that there is a cent percent opening of schools in Imphal West.

Highlighting the activities undertaken by the government for displaced students, the minister said that nodal officers and volunteers were appointed to ensure free admission for displaced students and to distribute study materials, textbooks, stationery items, and uniforms to them. Identity cards and certificates were also issued to all students free of cost.

The government has also set up a control room that works in coordination with the nodal officers to address the shortage of books and uniforms for such students. Almost 15,915 identity cards were issued to the displaced students registered at 347 relief camps till now, out of which 15,641 students have been re-admitted to nearby feasible schools, he added. He also said that 98.28% of these 15,915 students were given admission free of cost, with all facilities provided to overcome bottlenecks in their education.

Minister Basanta further stated that the CM’s College Students Rehabilitation Scheme 2023 has been launched to ensure free admission, a one-time rehabilitation grant, and a free smartphone to facilitate distance learning for displaced college students. Meanwhile, a committee called the ‘Committee for guiding on the path of development in Education,’ with the Commissioner as the chairman, has been formed to bring the students back to normalcy.

The education minister also assured that alternative modes of teaching and learning have been introduced to help displaced students living in relief camps. An educational TV channel called ‘Lairk’ has started functioning on Jio TV to provide e-learning content free of cost. A radio drama based on the academic curriculum called ‘Radio Class’ is being aired by AIR, Imphal, he also said. He also added that a mobile app called ‘LAIRIK’ is available on the play store, providing more than 1,300 video e-contents.

He also mentioned that a proposal for supplementary financial support for displaced students has been submitted to the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It may be mentioned that the proposal contains provisions for tablets, whiteboards, textbooks, notebooks, stationery items, supplementary books, sports items, first-aid kits, and uniforms.

