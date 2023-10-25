Manipur CM Biren flags off state’s team of Amrit Kalash Yatra

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh flagged off the state’s team of Amrit Kalash Yatra visiting the national capital as part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ from the Western Gate of the chief minister’s Secretariat in Imphal on Wednesday.

The visiting team consisted of personnel from the Art and Culture Department, Youth Affairs and Sports Department, and Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Briefing the media after the flag-off, CM Singh stated that the Amrit Kalash Yatra has been undertaken as part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the campaign, soil is collected in Amrit Kalash from different districts across the country and taken to the national capital. He continued that for Manipur too, soil had been collected from across 16 districts, and an official program was organised earlier to receive the same.

The chief minister further stated that a team consisting of 15 persons would be visiting the national capital, taking the soil with them, and will contribute to making a strong Bharat under the theme of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh.’ He extended his best wishes to the team for a safe journey to Delhi and their role in strengthening and uniting India.

Before the flag-off, Singh also interacted with the visiting team and extended his best wishes for a safe trip.

Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Th. Biswajit Singh, Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Information and Public Relations Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Education Minister Th. Basanta Kumar, Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, Vice Chancellor of Manipur University of Culture Prof. Paonam Gunindro, and senior government officials also attended the flag-off ceremony, among others.

