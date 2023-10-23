Manipur Police falsely claimed arrested militants were Kuki, says tribal body

Imphal: The Kuki Inpi, Tengnoupal district (KIT) on Monday objected to claims of the Manipur Police commandos that some Moreh-based organisations were supporting and patronising illegal immigrants from Myanmar.

On Sunday, a special commando unit of the Manipur Police arrested three Myanmarese during a foot patrol in and around Moreh town.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

KIT spokesman Kaikholai Haokip, in a statement, said: “Ridiculously, the police commando branded the arrested trio as Kuki militants in Imphal-based news. The police commando also alleged that Moreh CSOs had been objecting to the deployment of CDO in Moreh town so as to bring more Myanmar nationals into the state. The same was also uploaded by N Biren Singh on his social media accounts.”

“The KIT would like to clarify that none of the Moreh-based organisations patronise illegal immigrants from Myanmar. At the same time, it will never tolerate fake and concocted allegations from communal forces police commandos,” the statement added.

The KIT further clarified that the arrested Myanmar nationals are neither Kuki militants nor are related to the Moreh public and organisations.

It further stated that the Assam Rifles and central security forces (BSF, RAF) in Moreh town had no issues with the public.

“They are neutral forces and the public felt safe and secure. But whenever and wherever the police commando moves out of their complex(/outpost) they come up with one or the other fake and concocted allegations,” the KIT stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: Naga students to protest against internet ban extension

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









