Imphal: At least three Myanmar nationals were arrested by a team of Manipur police special commandos at Moreh town in Tengnoupal district on Sunday.
As per an official report, a team of Manipur police special commandos, during its foot patrol in and around Moreh town made the arrest around 9 am.
On verification, the trio from Myanmar were identified as Khamkhenthang Guite (25) of Namphalong Sawbua II, Aung Mae (30) of Tamu Sawbua X and Aung Aung (25) of Tamu Sawbua XI.
The three Myanmar nationals were suspected of stealing furniture and electrical items from houses burned down in the ongoing ethnic conflict.
Later, they were handed over to Moreh police station for further investigation, it added.
