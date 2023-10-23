Former BJYM Manipur unit president arrested in connection with shooting incident

Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested Manoharmayum Barish Sharma, the former president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Manipur unit, late Saturday evening.
Sharma, hailing from Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, is the prime accused in the shooting incident that took place on the night of October 14, resulting in gunshot wounds to five individuals, including a woman. The incident occurred at Kwakeithel Konjeng Haraji Leikai, located under the jurisdiction of the Imphal police station.
Sharma was promptly produced before the Imphal West district magistrate on Sunday, where he was remanded in custody until October 25. He faces a slew of charges, including violations under the Arms Act, defying curfew orders, criminal intimidation, and attempted murder.
The shooting incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, led to a swift and intensive police investigation. In connection with this case, a team from the Imphal police station apprehended three additional individuals believed to be involved in the violent episode. Among those arrested is the incumbent vice president of BJYM Manipur Pradesh.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The police investigation into the matter is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to uncover the full details of the shooting incident.
Also Read | Tangkhul body says no wish to become ‘any’ capital of Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Guwahati: Why are streetlights switched on 24×7?
- Mizoram: 61-Year-Old apprehended with over 1 crore worth of heroin in joint operation
- Former BJYM Manipur unit president arrested in connection with shooting incident
- Sikkim floods: ‘What happened in Chungthang deserves a CBI inquiry’
- From a cartoon mouse to a global giant, how Walt Disney conquered the world
- Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands has to end; but how?