Former BJYM Manipur unit president arrested in connection with shooting incident

Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested Manoharmayum Barish Sharma, the former president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Manipur unit, late Saturday evening.

Sharma, hailing from Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, is the prime accused in the shooting incident that took place on the night of October 14, resulting in gunshot wounds to five individuals, including a woman. The incident occurred at Kwakeithel Konjeng Haraji Leikai, located under the jurisdiction of the Imphal police station.

Sharma was promptly produced before the Imphal West district magistrate on Sunday, where he was remanded in custody until October 25. He faces a slew of charges, including violations under the Arms Act, defying curfew orders, criminal intimidation, and attempted murder.

The shooting incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, led to a swift and intensive police investigation. In connection with this case, a team from the Imphal police station apprehended three additional individuals believed to be involved in the violent episode. Among those arrested is the incumbent vice president of BJYM Manipur Pradesh.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to uncover the full details of the shooting incident.

