Tangkhul body says no wish to become 'any' capital of Manipur

Guwahait: Days after MLA Ram Muivah said Ukhrul should be considered as summer capital of Manipur, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) issued a sharp statement dismissing any such demands.
“We belief in our destiny as an integral part of the Naga nation and do not wish our land to become a Summer, Second or any other Capital of Manipur,” TNL said.
TNL President David K Shimray said that the TNL is constrained to clear the air in the backdrop of widespread public outrage and confusion regarding the recent visit of chief minister N Biren Singh.
The apex Tangkhul body said that in no way, it was connected to the State Cabinet meeting held in Ukhrul during the CM’s visit nor was it a party to the joint memorandum submitted by certain Tangkhul CSOs.
While TNL welcome and appreciate every move by the state government regarding development works in the district, it said that the government must understand that it is merely doing its mandated duty and not bestowing any extraordinary largesse to the Tangkhuls.
“Regarding the public declaration by the CM about Tangkhul and Meitei being brothers, TNL is compelled to remind that it does not recognize the authority of N Biren Singh to define the blood relation of the Tangkhul tribe – either as head of a State government or in his individual capacity. Such a declaration holds no bearing for and meaning of TNL,” the TNL said.
The tribal body said it does not dismiss or disregard instances of relationships between certain families or clans of Tangkhul and Meitei communities, however, trying to blanket the entire Tangkhul community under such stray historical and genealogical definition is bereft of any sound logic, it said.
In this regard, the TNL said that the Tangkhul community is competent enough to know its own history.
