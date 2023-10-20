Indian Army conducts search ops in Manipur; recovers arms, ammunition

Imphal: The 2/8 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, in collaboration with local police, have actively undertaken search operations in the General Area Sagolmang, Imphal East, Manipur.

Over the past 72 hours, three significant operations were executed along the Khamenlok-Gwalthabi, Wakan, and Shantipur ridges, resulting in the discovery of 36 weapons, 1615 pieces of ammunition, and 132 other war-related items. This marks the most substantial cache recovery since May 2023, with all seized items handed over to the police as per established procedures on October 19, 2023.These ridges demarcate territories of two opposing communities in Imphal East.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Intelligence reports indicated the stockpiling of arms and ammunition by both groups, suggesting potential insurgent activities. In response, the Indian Army swiftly deployed army columns in Sagolmang, Imphal East, for comprehensive surveillance and search operations to recover war-related supplies and deter potential aggression. The success of these operations has not only restored peace but also deterred miscreants.

The Indian Army’s relentless efforts in Manipur have played a pivotal role in maintaining peace in a region marked by communal tensions. With locally adapted explosives and stolen police weapons being rapidly recovered, the local population is finding solace, expressing gratitude for the Indian Army’s dedication to bringing peace to Manipur.

Also Read | Manipur: Ukhrul should be second capital, says MLA Ram Muivah

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









