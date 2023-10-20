Indian Army conducts search ops in Manipur; recovers arms, ammunition

Imphal: The 2/8 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, in collaboration with local police, have actively undertaken search operations in the General Area Sagolmang, Imphal East, Manipur.
Over the past 72 hours, three significant operations were executed along the Khamenlok-Gwalthabi, Wakan, and Shantipur ridges, resulting in the discovery of 36 weapons, 1615 pieces of ammunition, and 132 other war-related items. This marks the most substantial cache recovery since May 2023, with all seized items handed over to the police as per established procedures on October 19, 2023.These ridges demarcate territories of two opposing communities in Imphal East.
Intelligence reports indicated the stockpiling of arms and ammunition by both groups, suggesting potential insurgent activities. In response, the Indian Army swiftly deployed army columns in Sagolmang, Imphal East, for comprehensive surveillance and search operations to recover war-related supplies and deter potential aggression. The success of these operations has not only restored peace but also deterred miscreants.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Indian Army’s relentless efforts in Manipur have played a pivotal role in maintaining peace in a region marked by communal tensions. With locally adapted explosives and stolen police weapons being rapidly recovered, the local population is finding solace, expressing gratitude for the Indian Army’s dedication to bringing peace to Manipur.
Also Read | Manipur: Ukhrul should be second capital, says MLA Ram Muivah
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: West Garo Hills police confirms leads in NEHU ragging case
- Indian Army conducts search ops in Manipur; recovers arms, ammunition
- Mizoram: Students protest against female candidate married to non-Mizo
- ‘Leo’: An entertaining spectacle with unexpected plot twists
- Manipur: Ukhrul youth shines at UN event on Agroforestry
- Glacial lake outburst floods show evolving hazards in a warming world