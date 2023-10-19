Manipur: More prefabricated houses constructed for displaced communities in strife-torn Manipur

Imphal: In strife-torn Manipur, the construction of additional prefabricated houses is actively underway to address the urgent needs of displaced communities.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to his official social X (formerly Twitter) account, to express his satisfaction with the ongoing construction of prefabricated houses in Churachandpur district. He wrote, “Pleased to see that the construction of 28 strips of prefabricated houses at T Bethelehem in Churachandpur district is going smoothly. Three more sites are identified and handed over to the construction company.”
Chief Minister Biren Singh also provided updates on the construction of prefabricated houses in other districts, noting, “The construction of prefabricated houses at Keithelmanbi is going on in full swing, while works are also in progress at Saikul and Hengbung in Kangpokpi district.”
These prefabricated houses are part of a vital initiative by the Manipur government to provide shelter to the approximately 3,000 families who have been displaced due to ethnic violence. Many of these families have endured life in temporary relief camps for over three months.
Superintending Engineer P Brojendro of the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited, which is spearheading this commendable project, emphasised the urgency of their work. He stated, “The construction began from June 26 onwards in five different places, and we are racing against time to complete the state government’s initiative as soon as possible.”
In August, the government initiated the handover of prefabricated houses to displaced families. Chief Minister Biren Singh handed over prefabricated houses to 400 displaced families near the Sajiwa Jail complex in Imphal East district. During the handover, he reassured the displaced residents, affirming that they would be allowed to return to their original homes once peace is restored. Additionally, the government plans to provide similar shelter to a total of 3,000 families.
Chief Minister Biren Singh disclosed that the prefabricated houses have been constructed with financial assistance of Rs 101 crore, which was disbursed from the Prime Minister’s Office through the Home Minister.
A total of Rs 149 crore has been allocated for this essential project by the Prime Minister’s Office, reflecting the commitment of the central and state governments to alleviating the suffering of those affected by the recent violence.
