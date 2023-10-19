Manipur: Justice Murlidharan transferred to Calcutta, as Siddharth Mridul takes CJ role

Imphal: Justice M. V. Murlidharan, acting chief justice of Manipur High Court, was transferred on Wednesday to Calcutta High Court. This move follows the appointment of Siddharth Mridul as the chief justice of Manipur High Court.
On Wednesday, Justice Murlidharan and 15 other high court judges were transferred. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended his transfer to Calcutta High Court for “better administration of justice.”
It is to be noted that Justice Murlidharan’s previous order called for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. Murlidharan had also reportedly issued an order for disqualification of MP Lorho S. Pfoze.
As per reports, Justice Murlidharan had requested to be transferred to Madras High Court. However, the Collegium reiterated its recommendation for his transfer to Calcutta in a resolution on October 11. This comes amid concerns expressed by the Supreme Court about the delay in appointing and transferring high court judges.
