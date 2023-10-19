Manipur: CM Biren unveils several projects in Ukhrul

Ukhrul: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a cabinet meeting in Ukhrul, 83 km from Imphal, marking the first high-level meeting in hill districts during his second term and the second time in Ukhrul in four years.

During the cabinet meeting held at the DC conference hall, a total of 17 agendas were discussed, of which 16 were approved.

The cabinet meeting was attended by 10 ministers, including CM N. Biren Singh, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Sapam Ranjan Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Singh, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, H. Dingo Singh, Awangbow Newmai, and Khashim Vashum. Nemcha Kipgen and Letpao Haokip were not present at the meeting.

Subsequently, the chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundations of a series of developmental projects worth Rs 64.38 crore for Ukhrul and Kamjong districts at the DC office complex Mini Secretariat in the Ukhrul district headquarters.

A public reception began with Tangkhul traditional chanting (Hokharai) performed by the President of the Tangkhul Naga Wungnao Long (TNWL), SA Ramnganing.

Speaking at the reception program, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed gratitude to the denizens of Ukhrul for the warm welcome and their commitment in the fight against war drugs.

CM Biren Singh said that making Ukhrul district a summer city is the government’s priority. He further informed that a total of Rs 6 crore has been approved for the augmentation of the Ukhrul water supply scheme to address the scarcity of water in the district.

The chief minister also said that his priority is setting up a medical college in hill districts, and Ukhrul will get this opportunity.

“Setting up a nursing college, constructing roads, and addressing the water scarcity in the district will be the top priorities of the government,” said the chief minister, who was visiting Ukhrul after the crisis in the state.

“Go to Hills and Go to Village” was launched to bridge the gap between the hills and the valley so that unity and equal development could be brought to the state, he said.

Talking about the present unrest situation in the state, CM Biren Singh said that by the grace of God and people’s support, the state is slowly returning to normalcy.

The chief minister also urged the people in the district to continue to pray for the state to restore peace and achieve complete normalcy soon.

MLA Ram Muivah, in his welcome speech, expressed his gratitude and thanks for providing so many projects for the people of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

MLA Muivah also urged the chief minister to start or organise the Shirui Lily festival again since the CM is the patron of this beautiful festival.

Later, the chief minister and his team also visited Hungpung village and laid the foundation of the Hal Heritage Center in the presence of Hungpung Chief AS Peter Wungayung, cabinet ministers, and Ukhrul MLA Ram Muivah.

During his visit to the village, CM Biren also visited the site where the footprints of former Meitei Maharajas were inscribed as a living testimony of the blood ties between the king’s family of Meitei and Hungpung village.

