Centre appoints Delhi HC Judge as Chief Justice of Manipur HC

Imphal: On Monday, Justice Siddharth Mridul was appointed as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. This appointment follows a delay of over three months since his recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium.
“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge of the Delhi High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” stated Rajinder Kashyap, Special secretary to the Government of India in the notification.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
While congratulating the new Chief Justice of Manipur HC, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. I convey best wishes to him.”
On October 9, the Centre had notified the apex court that the appointment of a new Chief Justice of Manipur High Court will be issued shortly, stating that the file has been cleared and the rest of the process will follow soon.
Also Read | Manipur: After Ukhrul, Senapati district celebrates Cosmos Flower Festival
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Up in the air: Study finds microplastics in high-altitude cloud water
- AAP leaders from NE meet Kejriwal, decide to strengthen base in region
- Teachers tell of life on ADHD frontline
- Centre appoints Delhi HC Judge as Chief Justice of Manipur HC
- COP28: Say climate crisis, think health crisis
- ULFA-I calls on Assam’s Bengali-speaking residents for stance on Barak Valley split