Centre appoints Delhi HC Judge as Chief Justice of Manipur HC

Imphal: On Monday, Justice Siddharth Mridul was appointed as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. This appointment follows a delay of over three months since his recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge of the Delhi High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” stated Rajinder Kashyap, Special secretary to the Government of India in the notification.

While congratulating the new Chief Justice of Manipur HC, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. I convey best wishes to him.”

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India,President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India,is pleased to appoint Sh Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. I convey best wishes to him — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) October 16, 2023

On October 9, the Centre had notified the apex court that the appointment of a new Chief Justice of Manipur High Court will be issued shortly, stating that the file has been cleared and the rest of the process will follow soon.

